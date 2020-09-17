A football coach at Corunna High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to parents Thursday, Corunna Superintendent John Fattal said the person has been placed in isolation by the Shiawassee County Health Department.
The health department has finished contact tracing and no players, parents or other coaches are required to quarantine.
The Corunna High School JV team has also been approved to play their game Thursday night against Goodrich and the varsity game Friday night against Goodrich.
Everyone is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.