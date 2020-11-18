The Corunna City Council voted to discharge Police Chief Nick Chiros.
On Nov. 16, Chiros was discharged by the council without cause.
Council members expressed their appreciation for Chiros’ service to the city over the years, and his recent life-saving actions.
The Gains Township Chief of Police, Mark Schmitzer, will serve as the interim chief until a permanent hire is made.
