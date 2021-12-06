Following last week's shooting, dozens of schools across the state reported threats of violence made against their students and staff members leading to several schools canceling classes.
Nearly a week after the devastating Oxford High School shooting, copycat threats continue.
“It doesn’t feel like it’s safe to send them to school anymore,” said Rita Haughton, a parent.
Corunna Public Schools canceled classes Monday after receiving a threat Sunday night on social media.
“It’s been going on around us, so I knew it was just a matter of time before we were hit but it’s still heartbreaking and sad,” Haughton said.
Haughton's 6-year-old son attends an elementary school in the district. She had to explain to him why he wouldn't be going to school, being careful in her choice of words.
“He's sic so I kept it very limited, and I just let him know that there was a child who was not making very nice choices and they had made threats," Haughton said.
Police determined the threat was not credible.
"The people doing this are really pulling resources away from others who may honestly need it. And not only pulling the resources away but causing real grief and concern within the student body and the parents," said Mark Schmitzer, Corunna police chief.
Although it turned out to be a false alarm, Haughton said she is thankful the district took it seriously and notified parents immediately.
“There’s a lot of schools around us that aren’t even telling the parents about it until afterwards,” Haughton said. “Our schools notified us right as it was happening and they took action right away
In a statement to TV5 Superintendent John Fattal said police have assured school officials it is safe to return to class Tuesday, adding there will be an additional police presence in and around school buildings as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.