A Corunna resident is dead and others were injured after a crash in Shiawassee County on Wednesday.
It happened about 3:05 p.m. on northbound M-71, just south of Kirby Road in Caledonia Township.
A car was traveling northbound on M-71 when it was struck from a car turning left from Kirby Road onto southbound M-71, Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said.
The 57-year-old driver of the northbound car, a Corunna resident, sustained fatal injuries.
The driver and passengers of the turning vehicle were transported to area hospitals.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.