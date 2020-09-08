Recent COVID-19 cases at Corunna High School are not slowing the district down.
“Between every run, they sanitize and disinfect the bus. We do two runs here. So in-between the morning and afternoon, our supervisor goes on and does a complete disinfectant of the bus as well,” Corunna Public Schools Superintendent John Fattal said.
Fattal said the district is doing everything it can to reduce exposure. He said it starts right when kids get on the bus.
“All of our students have seating charts while they’re on the bus. They wear a mask and the windows are down when the weather is appropriate. Our drivers wear a mask and our students all have to sanitize their hands as they come onto the bus,” Fattal said.
Two Corunna High School students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Shiawassee County Health Department.
The district told parents about the testing after learning about it on Sept. 6.
Fattal said neither of the students are believed to have contracted the virus from school. Their last day at school was on Sept. 2.
The students have been placed in isolation.
Fattal said parents are expected to take temperature checks before heading off to school, especially if riding the bus.
“Because if he got onto the bus and now they’re sick, now what do we do? We have to have the bus wait until we can get the parents to come pick up the kid. The kids are waiting to get on the bus. It could be inclement weather,” Fattal said.
The district has asked families to continue to monitor their households for COVID-19 symptoms.
“If a student comes down with COVID, we can do contact tracing with the health department and we know exactly who they’ve been around,” Fattal said.
