Costco will be coming to Mid-Michigan after getting its final approval from the Midland City Council.
During the city council meeting on Monday, officials voted unanimously to approve the site plans.
The 157,000-square foot facility would include an attached tire center and a detached gas station.
The store will sit at the corner of Bay City Road and Rockwell Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.