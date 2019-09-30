A Costco could be coming to Mid-Michigan.
The City of Midland says it has received a site plan review application from Costco Wholesale Corporation.
The application would call for a retail warehouse, tire center, and gas/fueling facility to be built on Bay City Road in the City of Midland.
If approved, the store would sit at the southwest corner of the intersection of Bay City Road and Rockwell Drive.
But before the deal goes through, the city will undertake a site plan review and approval process. The Midland City Planning Commission is scheduled to review the site plan during a public hearing on Tuesday, Oct 22 at 7 p.m. at the Council Chambers in City Hall.
The Midland City Council will then make the decision based on the City Planning Commission’s recommendation.
