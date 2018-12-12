Rumors spread on social media on Wednesday that a Costco was coming to Burton.
A spokesperson for the company said there is no announcement of that "yet."
That doesn’t mean it is not going to happen.
Costco corporate will usually announce new locations when planning is close to being completed. This means they are ready to start renovations or construction and have completed the planning process.
The company said the earliest they announce is six months out.
