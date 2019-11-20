A Costco store is one step closer to coming to Midland.
The City of Midland received a site plan review application from Costco Wholesale Corporation for a store that would sit at the southwest corner of the intersection of Bay City Road and Rockwell Drive.
Costco requested a variance to allow larger wall signage on the outside of the building at the Midland Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Nov. 19.
The board voted 4-1 at the meeting to approve Costco's request, according to Grant Murschel, director of planning and community development for the city of Midland.
Costco held off on submitting its site plan to the city for approval until after that request was finalized.
The Nov. 19 approval allows Costco to move forward with its site plan review process, which now goes to the Midland City Council for final review on Dec. 9.
“The city has been very excited to be working with Costco and we’re very excited that Costco is interest in the Midland Market,” Murschel said, adding the city is continuing to work with Costco.
