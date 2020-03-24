The Midland Center for the Arts costume team is working to create CDC-approved face masks to help in the fight against COVID-19.
"The Costume Goddesses" at Midland Center for the Arts are a volunteer group of costume designers.
They have been working day and night to create as many masks as they can to support local health systems, Midland Center for the Arts said in a press release.
The group is also seeking additional volunteers to help fulfill the growing need.
"“The idea for this group to lend their expertise in sewing and construction began last week,” said Dexter Brigham, director of theatre programs for the center. “The Center is thrilled to be supporting the volunteers with access to supplies from our costume shop to create the masks, and coordinating the pick-up and delivery of these masks to get them in the hands of healthcare professionals.”
The group can create 100 masks per day and will continue to create masks during the pandemic, the center said.
For more information, or if you would like to volunteer or donate supplies, contact Brigham at brigham@midlandcenter.org.
