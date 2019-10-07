Security cameras will be placed in various areas in Saginaw thanks to a grant by the U.S. Department of Justice.
The Saginaw City Council voted to approve the $646,706 grant on Monday, Oct. 7.
According to Saginaw’s Police Chief Bob Ruth, the cameras will be used to monitor activity and crime in the city.
