The resignation of a local mayor is creating confusion in one Bay County Community.
The Pinconning City Council voted to accept Mayor Jason Brazeau’s resignation with a vote of five to one. The council has 30 days to replace him.
"The insubordination that's going on here with this administration has to stop. Has to stop," Councilman Gerald Gibson said.
Shortly after the vote to approve the resignation, Councilman Gibson added an agenda item. He wants to call in the state and have a financial manager conduct a review of the city and investigate.
"We're so messed up and can't go forward because the administration wants to do their own thing without council's approval," Gibson said.
Although the request caught members off-guard, the request was approved with a four to two vote.
Pinconning City Manager Dawn Hoder said the city undergoes an audit every year.
It is unclear if the state will get involved. What’s next for the small town is somewhat unclear since they need a new mayor.
