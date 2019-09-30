The resignation of a local mayor is creating confusion in one Bay County Community.
The Pinconning City Council voted to accept Mayor Jason Brazeau’s resignation with a vote of five to one. The council has 30 days to replace him.
Shortly after the vote to approve the resignation, council member Gerald Gibson added an agenda item. He wants to call in the state and have a financial manager conduct a review of the city and investigate.
Although the request caught members off-guard, the request was approved with a four to two vote.
What’s next for the small town is somewhat unclear since they need a new mayor and is possibly going to have a state intervention.
