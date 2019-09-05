Tempers are cooling off after a fiery Flint city council meeting on Wednesday night.
Councilman Eric Mays said the council was awarded a $12 million contract earlier this year that was for sidewalk restoration at the city’s recommendation.
Then the city said another company came in with a lower bid.
Mays said that raised eyebrows on the council and that lead them to Aonie Gilcreast.
Wednesday night’s questioning quickly turned confrontational.
At one point, Mays told Gilcreast’s attorney they “could take it across the street.”
Mays and fellow councilmen Santino Guerra both said the attorney threatened to crack Mays over the head.
In March, Flint Police decided to stop staffing city council meetings.
