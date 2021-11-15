Monday marked the first Flint City Council meeting with the newly elected members, who were officially sworn in.
The meeting took on a noticeably different tone compared to meetings with the previous city council.
Councilman Eric Mays, who had a tense relationship with previous council president Kate Fields, was voted-in as president expressing high hopes for its future.
“Let’s conduct ourselves in a way where we can be proud let’s take care of the business of the citizens and I thank you so much,” Mays said.
Seventh ward councilwoman Allie Herkenroder was named vice president.
“Thank you all so much I take this honor in great strides and I'm excited to work with you Mr. Mays and the rest of the council to get things done for our community,” Herkenroder said.
The meeting was conducted in an orderly cooperative fashion.
Disagreements were present, like when President Mays called a motion to suspend past rules from the meeting in order to move it along quicker. A move Councilwoman Eva Worthing opposed.
“I will not be supporting that because then we will not have the rules to follow for the rest of the meeting and I just cannot support that given past meetings,” Worthing said.
There were no heated arguments, and a point of order was only called once within that first hour. A drastic drop from previous meetings.
“I can honestly say this is a good vibe up here,” said Councilwoman Tonya Burns.
