The University of Michigan-Flint is offering counseling and support services to students following the gruesome murder of one of its students.
Kevin Bacon, 25, was found murdered inside a Bennington Township home on Dec. 28 after going missing on Christmas Eve.
Bacon was a psychology major and active student on campus, University of Michigan-Flint Chancellor Deba Dutta said in a letter to the campus community.
Bacon served as a peer educator in the Center for Gender and Sexuality, Dutta said.
"During the days and weeks ahead, I ask us to offer extra support to one another," Dutta said in the letter.
Counseling and support services are available to students through CAPS, located at 264 UCEN. FASCCO services are available for faculty and staff.
The Center for Gender and Sexuality is organizing an event to celebrate Bacon's life. It will be held later this month. Details will be released once they are finalized.
"I offer my personal condolences for the families and loved ones who are grieving. Kevin will be deeply missed," Dutta said.
