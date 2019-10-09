Michigan counselors are cheering after the initial passage of legislation aimed at safeguarding their ability to practice psychotherapy.
The state House voted unanimously this week to advance the bill to the Senate. It would clarify the scope of practice for Michigan's 10,000 licensed professional counselors.
The measure is a response to a state department's proposed revision of counseling rules.
A state spokesman says existing law does not give counselors the authority to diagnose and use psychotherapy technique. Counselors say they have been doing so for years, however, and the rule changes would have significant consequences for them and the 150,000 people they serve.
Republican Rep. Aaron Miller of Sturgis, the sponsor of the bill, says it is the "antidote" and a "simple solution" to let counselors continue working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.