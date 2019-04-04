It’s time to play ball!
An unofficial holiday is being observed right now in Detroit for the Tigers home opener.
Fans from across the state have started filling up Comerica Park, and taking in some tailgating excitement.
The Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals, with the first pitch thrown at 1:10 p.m.
TV5 will have coverage of the game, and the excitement, tonight starting at 5 p.m.
