Of the 13 men charged last week surrounding the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer, seven are facing state charges, including making terrorist threats and providing material support for terrorist acts.
“Groups like this, domestic terrorists, are finding comfort and support in the rhetoric from Republic leaderships coming from the White House to our State House,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
When it comes to domestic terrorism, there’s been an increase in FBI investigations and disrupted plots. And social media companies are removing more accounts and propaganda, according to a counter-terrorism expert.
“These four different pieces of evidence or information seem to all combine to suggest that this threat is growing. It’s not an existential threat, but at the same time, it certainly seems more prominent now than even a couple years ago when I was still in government,” said Javed Ali with the University of Michigan.
Ali says domestic terrorism is tricky because there’s a fine line between free speech and gathering and inciting violence.
That means it’s difficult to specifically point to domestic terror groups and figure out exactly where they are. The combination of the pandemic, social tensions, and politics aren’t helping.
“Then there are some people, like in the case of the Watchmen, who feel like they have these grievances. But now’s the time to act, and not only to act, but to act violently,” Ali said.
Unlike Michigan, there is no federal law specifically against domestic terrorism, which is why federal charges against the other six men do not include it.
Ali says that doesn’t mean that it’s not out there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.