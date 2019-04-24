The Fenton Police Department has two suspects in custody and is looking for several more in connection with bogus cash passed in the area.
Lt. Jeff Cross said the first call from a business owner came in around 1:15 p.m. on April 24.
Police discovered that counterfeit money has been taken at five businesses in Fenton. The group tried and failed at several other locations, according to police.
Two adult males from outside the Fenton area have been taken into custody and police believe several other suspects are still at large.
Business owners who think they may have taken bad bills should call the Fenton Police Department at 810 629 5311.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.