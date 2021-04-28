A CDC study says the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines reduce hospitalization rates among adults 65 and older by 94 percent.
The study included data on 417 older Americans with COVID-19-like symptoms who were admitted between January and late March. Among those who tested positive, most were unvaccinated. The CDC said these findings are consistent with the clinical trial results for both vaccines.
The state is pushing to get 70 percent of all people in Michigan vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
“There’s a sizeable amount of the adult population that’s kind of sitting on the fence. Not quite sure whether they want they want the vaccine,” said Joel Strasz, health officer with the Bay County Health Department.
That hesitancy is slowing down the race to herd immunity, an indirect form of protection that is achieved when a large portion of the community is immune. Strasz said in Bay County, there's been a dip in demand for vaccinations.
“We’ve got about 25 percent of the entire population vaccinated,” Strasz said.
He said without more people being willing to get the vaccine, high cases and hospitalizations will remain.
“Each week, we’re seeing our percentage of those have had at least one dose is going up,” said Christina Harrington, health officer for the Saginaw County Health Department.
It is a different story in Saginaw County where health officials say they're seeing a steady increase in vaccinations.
“About 47 percent of our population who are 16-years of age and older in Saginaw County have had at least one dose of the vaccine,” Harrington said.
Bay and Saginaw counties are stepping up vaccination efforts to achieve the states goal of 70 percent of all Michiganders vaccinated in order to reach herd immunity.
“The health department is routinely moved around to different locations across our community to provide accessible vaccination clinics,” Harrington said.
“We’re going to be adding more evening walk-in clinics here at the Bay County Health Department,” Strasz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.