Indoor visitors are now allowed at residential care facilities under a new emergency order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
The order, which came last Wednesday, links county risk level to visitation rules.
If a facility’s county is Level A, B, C, or D, and have no new cases at the facility, indoor visiting is allowed.
But if a county is Level E, meaning a high infection rate, indoor visiting isn’t allowed.
“It’s a struggle to figure out what you’re, what you can do and can’t do. Especially when it’s day-to-day, it’s hard,” said Vicinia Gardens Resident Director Catrina Kraus.
The Genesee County facility sent a letter to families with the good news last Wednesday; and had one indoor visitor on Thursday.
But a day later, the county went to Level E, and the facility had to send a second letter closing its doors to visitors.
As the temperature drops, outdoor visiting becomes less feasible.
“You know sometimes the families make the effort to come to Vicinia, but the resident doesn’t wanna go outside because its cold. Or then we have our elements we don’t want them sitting out too long either, because they’re fragile,” Kraus explained.
Vicinia Gardens is still allowed to do in-person outside visits. And they get two or three a day.
Now it’s considering igloos, and other ways restaurants are adapting to the pandemic.
“I just hope it doesn’t go back to where it was in March. Where it was closed. You know, we weren’t allowing hospice or anyone in.”
