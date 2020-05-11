The Bay City Country Music Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
The festival, which was scheduled for June 20, 2020, featured Chris Lane and special gust Jon Langston.
"The health and safety of our patrons, volunteers and vendors is of utmost importance to us and in accordance with the current environment due to the COVID-19 virus we feel that this is a necessary decision," Ken Shelton Promotions said in a statement.
Anyone who purchased a ticket can receive a refund from their point of purchase.
Organizers said they are planning for a two-day festival in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.