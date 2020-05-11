Canceled country festival
Source: Ken Shelton Promotions

The Bay City Country Music Festival has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The festival, which was scheduled for June 20, 2020, featured Chris Lane and special gust Jon Langston.

"The health and safety of our patrons, volunteers and vendors is of utmost importance to us and in accordance with the current environment due to the COVID-19 virus we feel that this is a necessary decision," Ken Shelton Promotions said in a statement.

Anyone who purchased a ticket can receive a refund from their point of purchase.

Organizers said they are planning for a two-day festival in 2021.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.