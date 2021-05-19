The Great Lakes Loons and Ballpark Music have announced country group Midland will be performing at Dow Diamond on Friday, Aug. 13 as part of the Back to the Minors Tour.
It is the first concert at Dow Diamond since 2019. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 26 and can be purchased by calling the Great Lakes Loons Box Office at 989-837-BALL, visiting the office between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by visiting www.midlandtour.com.
Tickets start at $29 with pricing being dependent on seating location. All seating will be pod formatting like Loons home games.
Fans looking to purchase group options are asked to contact the Dow Diamond office directly. Chairs are not permitted for field-level, but beach towels and blankets are encouraged.
“We’re thrilled to be bringing live music back to Dow Diamond for the first time in nearly two years,” Great Lakes Loons President and General Manager Chris Mundhenk said. “Midland is one of the hottest names in country music today and we’re proud to partner with Ballpark Music to bring that caliber of entertainment to the region. Not only is Brandon Bissell and his team at Ballpark Music one of the best in the industry, but as a Midland native and graduate of Bullock Creek High School and Central Michigan University, his passion for our community will make this event one that no one will want to miss.”
“Earlier this Spring, we brought Midland to several minor league stadiums, and the environment at the ballpark proved that we can have live music in a safe format while maintaining an amazing concert experience for fans,” Ballpark Music Owner and President Brandon Bissell said. “Midland’s incredible fanbase deserves much of the credit for moving forward with these new shows. The layout for this show will be following the government regulations at the time of the show. Even if we can open up at 100% capacity, we found that fans love the private space the field pods provide and, at the same time, protects the baseball field by spreading out the fans. It is extremely important to us that the team can play baseball as soon as we leave. The field pods provide the best experience possible for the fans and the team.”
