Multiple fire departments were called out to a fire in Lapeer County at a restaurant and deer-processing plant.
Lapeer County Undersheriff Jeremy Howe said the alarm system at Country Smoke House in Almont notified officials shortly after midnight about heat and smoke.
Crews were able to get the fire under control at around 2:24 a.m., according to Almont Township Police Chief Andrew Martin; but it appears there is heavy damage to the business.
Martin said the building was in the process of constructing a large addition, although the cause of the fire is still unclear.
An investigation into what started the blaze is underway, although it doesn’t appear suspicious.
Business owner Steve Francis tells WWJ-AM he plans to rebuild, saying that "30 years of our lives is tied up in this business."
The owner said the 80 employees will be impacted, along with hundreds of customers.
The County Smoke House is known for the jerky and sausages sold at its meat market.
No one was hurt.
Six fire departments assisted with the fire, including: Imlay City, Dryden Township, Mussy Township, Attica, and Goodland Township.
TV5 is working to bring you more information as it becomes available.
