For transport drivers, the work doesn’t stop even though we are living in a pandemic, that includes drivers with Countryside Transportation in Sebewaing.
“We have 70 over the road drivers in all 48 states,” said Stephanie Long, owner of Countryside Transportation.
Drivers travel almost all day and they need more than just gas to refuel, they need a good meal, but it can be hard at times.
“We can’t navigate through a drive-through and I realized that truck stops are going to not be open for them to sit down and have a warm meal,” Long said.
Long came up with an idea that would feed her crew and make sure the drivers continue to do a good job through a partnership with local restaurants.
“We go to Caro, Reese, Sebewaing, Frankenmuth,” Long said. “We have to go where our trucks can get to and park where they most recently traveled. Different days for different restaurants and it’s working great.”
Each day, a new post on Countryside’s Facebook and a text blast lets drivers know where they can pick up their free meal.
“I believe we’re up to 10 restaurants because now we’ve got it where we’re at each restaurant every other week,” Long said.
She said this small act of kindness goes a long way.
“They’ve loved it,” Long said. “Constantly getting pictures of semis at the restaurants, pictures of their food, constantly, texts all day saying thank you.”
Long wants this to make you smile, but also to inspire.
“I hope they take away truck driver appreciation, I hope they take away paying it forward and I hope they take away supporting your local business,” Long said.
