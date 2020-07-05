The Wayne County Public Health Division has confirmed that a total of 13 cases of COVID-19 is linked to a Romulus restaurant and bar.
According to the health department, 12 of the 13 cases are employees or patrons of the Playhouse Club and one confirmed case is linked to the Checkers restaurant.
The department said the county’s communicable disease team recently completed its case investigation and contact tracing for the confirmed cases. They said they’ve instructed those who have tested positive to self-isolate for 14-days and until their next COVID-19 test is negative.
Anyone who visited or worked at Playhouse Club between Wednesday, June 17, and Wednesday, July 1, or worked at or patronized the Romulus Checkers between Saturday, June 27, and Saturday, July 4 should contact the public health division at734-727-7078.
“It is imperative all people who visited these two establishments during the exposure window call and cooperate with our communicable disease team so that we can understand the extent of the outbreak,” said Wayne County Public Health officer Carol Austerberry.
Anyone who visited these two establishments is encouraged to report their contact, get tested, and self-quarantine.
The department reminds the public that it is important to practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands properly, do not gather in large crowds, and stay home when ill.
“We understand that during this holiday weekend it is difficult to refrain from gathering with friends and family,” Austerberry said. “But if you must, please follow some simple precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Stay six-feet apart, avid large gatherings, wash your hands with soap and water frequently, and stay home if you are not feeling well.”
