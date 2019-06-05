The fight against blight continues in Saginaw County with millions of dollars being spent demolishing blighted properties over the last five years.
Residents feel that even though the county is getting rid of several properties, the city still has a long ways to go.
“I’m tired of looking at it,” a local resident said.
From 2013 through 2018, the Saginaw County Land Bank has spent $16 million on demolishing blighted buildings and houses.
Chairperson Tim Novak told TV5 that a combination of general fund dollars and grant money has gotten the county as close to a blight-free community as its ever been.
“We really, really are doing a fantastic job. Over the course of 30 years of blight removal,” Novak said.
Novak said he can’t put a timetable on how long it will take to rid the area of blighted lots because its impossible to tell when more may pop up. He did say that at this point, there are about 800 properties in Saginaw that need extreme repairs or demolition.
“So, if we took the 800 number and we did the quick math and it’s you know $15 to $20,000 per demolition. If you talk asbestos removal and everything, that’s up to $16 million for the big pie,” Novak said.
Even though gains have been made in dealing with blighted properties, Novak said this will always be a work in progress. But at the end of the day, it’s worth it.
“It’s safety and you know to increase the values of the neighborhoods that are there and give people a reason to reinvest in their properties too,” Novak said.
