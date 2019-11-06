It was a close mayoral race in the city of Flint with Sheldon Neeley edging out incumbent Karen Weaver with just over 50 percent of the vote.
The race is so close, Mayor Weaver hinted she may call for a recount.
“When you have about 14,000 votes and the difference is 212. In my mind, that indicates a recount will more than likely happen,” Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said.
Gleason said the unofficial results say Sheldon Neeley is the winner in Flint’s mayoral race.
Neeley spent far less on his campaign and didn’t have the star power Weaver did, according to Gleason. He was very surprised Neeley was able to pull it off.
“To have that victory, I find it astonishing. That shows that he did a lot of hard work. That they rang the doors,” Gleason said.
The race was close, and Mayor Weaver has hinted at calling for a recount.
“It won’t take long because of the new election software that we have, they can do those ballots in maybe 1,000 a minute. It won’t take long to do a recount,” Gleason said.
According to the Genesee County Board of Canvassers, if Weaver did ask for a recount, she would have to pay thousands of dollars if all precincts were involved. The cost is $125 per precinct which would bring the total to $7,250 if all of them were included.
Not only would Weaver have to pay, but taxpayers could also be required to pay some of the bill. If it is overturned and Weaver is declared the winner, taxpayers would have to pay the entire bill for the entire recount.
Gleason believes that Weaver will call for a recount, but he said he doesn’t believe that will change the outcome.
“They just don’t change with today’s technology. Numbers just don’t change,” Gleason said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.