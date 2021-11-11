A ballot initiative aims to toughen voting laws and it could change where some people go to vote.
The push would ban donated spaces, like churches, as polling places. Supporters say it will give people more confidence that our elections are secure, but opponents think it would impact more than just where people go on election day.
Opponents say religious spaces account for about 20 percent of polling stations statewide. Genesee County Clerk and Register of Deeds, John Gleason, doesn't think clerks should have to pay to use a church as a polling location.
"For over a hundred years we've used many of these churches for polling precincts in Michigan and we should continue to use them without any charge," Gleason said.
This could be normal if a ballot drive by Secure Mi Vote is successful. The proposed measure would toughen photo ID requirements.
It would also stop clerks from accepting private donations to run elections, including the free use of a church.
"These are important provisions that are embraced by large swaths of the electorate on both sides of the aisle," said Jamie Roe, spokesperson for Secure Mi Vote.
Roe said 340,000 valid signatures are needed by the first week of April.
"We are ahead of schedule of where we expected to be at this point because the volunteer reaction to our effort has been off the charts," Roe said.
If the required number of valid signatures is approved by the state board of canvassers, the legislature could either vote on the initiative or send it to the people for a vote in the November 2022 election.
"It will better secure the election and give people confidence that the election is more secure," Roe said.
Mary Clark, president of the Michigan Association of Municipal Clerks is against the ballot initiative. She said clerks would have to find a way to pay for using a school as a voting location too.
"Schools are explicitly not contained in acceptable polling sites in this ballot initiative," Clark said.
Clark said paying fair market value for use of a school or church isn't feasible for many cash-strapped clerks trying to conduct an election.
"I have no more space for precincts. And so, what do I do with all my voters?" Clark said.
As for Gleason, he is hoping clerks won't have to come up with more money in their election budget to give voters a place to cast their ballot.
"I'm an Irish-Catholic kid. I like when they use my church for community events, and I hope they get to continue to do so, and there should be no exchange of money," Gleason said.
