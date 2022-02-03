A mid-Michigan county clerk held a press conference after a state senate candidate told a crowd of people to show up to polling places armed to protect Republican election observers' access to monitor the counting of ballots.
Over the weekend, Republican Mike Detmer told supporters thry need to be prepared to "lock and load."
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said Detmer's comments are dangerous.
“When he said lock and load, I say load and lock. Load em up and lock em up,” Gleason said. “If you were to pull a gun in a situation like that, how would you feel if it was mom, dad, or your grandparents working that precinct? You can't get a more harmful statement from someone in the political process and in the voting process themselves.”
Michigan law states the open carrying of a firearm is prohibited inside polling places, any hallway used by voters in a polling place, and within 100 feet of an entrance of a polling place on election day.
Outside of 100 feet, no person can act in a way that would tend to intimidate, hinder, or impede voters or electors on their way to the polling place.
Voter intimidation is a felony and anyone who does it could face up to five years in prison and fines up to $1,000.
