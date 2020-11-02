On the eve of election day, voters are getting their ballots in the box.
“Election day is one of those days where you get up in the morning, you’re like, ‘yes, it’s election day.’ Then by midnight, you’re like, ‘yes it’s election day and it’s almost over,’” Midland County Clerk Ann Manary said.
Manary said the number of absentee voters this year is substantial compared to previous elections.
“Absentee voting is higher than we could have even predicted ourselves,” Manary said.
Corinne Dunsmore voted for the first time on Monday, Nov. 2. For her, absentee was a clear choice.
“For me, honestly it was just most convenient for me to come home today with school,” Dunsmore said.
Keith Lachance is also a first-time absentee voter with reasons of his own.
“We voted absentee mainly because of the virus and not standing in line and being in the crowds tomorrow,” Lachance said.
The virus hasn’t just affected voters. Manary said some of Midland’s poll workers have had to bow out of working.
“Workers have said, ‘I am in quarantine. I’ve tested positive. I can’t work.’ So we’ve called in all of our alternatives that we have,” Manary said.
Against all odds, Manary still hopes to finish the count before sunrise.
“We’re hoping to have our stuff wrapped up by about 2 a.m. That’s our prediction. So we’ll see how close we get to that,” she said.
She is encouraging voters who vote in person to be patient.
“Be patient with the poll workers. They’re volunteering their time to be there for all of you. And just be kind. That’s all I can say. Just be kind,” Manary said.
