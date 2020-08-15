As the countdown begins towards the November general election, local county clerks are looking at what worked and what didn’t in the primary.
“Genesee County is ready to go. We like the idea of mail-in ballots, as you’ve seen, the last two examples. The May election and the primary election a couple of weeks ago,” Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said.
Lessons were learned with the primary election. The state reported nearly 10,000 absentee ballots were rejected because they were received after election day.
“Of course they should count. If you postmark your income tax on April 15, if it’s postmarked, it’s good. Your vote should be similar,” Gleason said.
Gleason is urging voters to still vote as early as possible.
In the meantime, the United States Postal Service is warning millions of ballots are at risk of not being counted in November because of delays.
Gleason believes they have a job to fulfill, especially during an election cycle.
“Make that piece of mail a priority. Red tag it, flag it someway that you can get that vote to your local clerk,” Gleason said.
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced local governments would be reimbursed money if they pay for postage on ballot return envelopes.
Gleason believes if voting by mail becomes a norm, there should never be a cost.
“I think you have to have fairness across the board. If I’m going to walk in and vote, I don’t have an additional charge. If I’m going to vote by mail, why should I get tagged with a fee,” he said.
While some issues experienced in the primary are being worked out for November, Gleason is looking forward to major numbers for voter participation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.