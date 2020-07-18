With just less than a month away from Michigan’s primary election, local county clerks are gearing up to meet voter demands.
“Really significant increase in AV ballot requests,” said Genesee County Clerk John Gleason.
With COVID-19 still rampant in the state and country, numbers prove more voters are looking to case their vote through the mail this year.
“Speaking to the Grand Blanc Township clerk, in ’18, they had about 3,900 requests for ballots,” said Gleason. “This year, it’s about eight thousand so far.”
Though absentee voting has been surrounded by controversy over fraud, Gleason says the increase in requests shows voter confidence in the process.
“I think when the evidence come forward after the August 4th primary, you’re going to see this is a reasonable and responsible for voters to vote,” said Gleason.
Though there’s no shortage of election workers in the county, polling places will do their best to social distance, but Gleason believes the virus will change older generation voter habits.
“I think they are going to accept this mail-in opportunity because of the virus,” said Gleason. “I’m sure they don’t want to because they like the interaction between the poll workers.”
With an unexpected influx of absentee ballots this year, Gleason doesn’t necessarily believe results will be delayed, but wants legislative relief to get a head start on counting them
“I don’t see any harm in allowing our local clerks to get a head start on that process,” said Gleason. “They can, the day before, start opening the envelopes and have them ready to be counted.”
