County clerks are urging everyone to follow the rules for a safe election day.
“The key word this year is to be safe and be smart,” Genesee County Clerk John Gleason said.
Gleason is reminding everyone to play by the rules this election day.
“You can’t wear buttons. You can’t bring any paraphernalia into the voting precinct itself. Actually, the law says you can’t bring it within 100-feet,” Gleason said.
No matter which presidential candidate you’re supporting, you can’t let it show inside the polls.
“MAGA hats, there was some issue with those four years ago. They said it doesn’t have the candidate’s name, but it certainly has the candidate’s slogan. That will not be allowed either,” Gleason said.
And voter intimidation will not be tolerated.
“Just use common sense. We have been voting in this country for 250 years. We never had an issue with guns at the precinct and we certainly don’t want that this year,” Gleason said.
With COVID-19 cases surging across the state and country, Gleason is encouraging everyone to take precautions.
“Wear gloves into the precinct. Wear a mask. Certainly, don’t be so proud that you have to fight to wear a mask,” Gleason said.
Poll workers will be doing that and more to make sure those voting in person can do so safely.
“Every precinct that you go in, you will see plexiglass in front of the poll workers. You will see hand sanitizer available for whoever needs it. Every precaution has been implemented,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.