An animal control official in western Michigan is objecting to a proposal that could require her staff to obtain a search warrant to investigate animal abuse.
Ionia County Animal Control Director Carly Quinn told commissioners that animals "are going to suffer" if a warrant is necessary to investigate what's happening on fenced properties. She says everything can't be seen from the road.
The Daily News says the topic became a hot issue at a county meeting Tuesday.
Commissioner Chris Bredice says an animal control officer should face the same rules as a police officer who needs a warrant to search a property. Another commissioner, Scott Wirtz, says the constitution is more important to him than animal rights. He says he doesn't want residents to suffer.
