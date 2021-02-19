A lawsuit alleging ineligible voters were registered in Michigan has been dropped.
Tony Daunt alleged that the state was not upholding clear and accurate voter registration records.
Daunt is the executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund as well as the treasurer of the Clinton County Republican Party.
The lawsuit was filed in June against Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Michigan’s director of elections Jonathan Brater, and 16 county clerks.
Daunt dropped the lawsuit on Tuesday after Benson announced ongoing voter registration list maintenance.
“Michigan’s 2020 elections were the most secure, successful, and accessible in state history. More than 5.5 million citizens voted and over 1,600 election clerks on both sides of the aisle worked tirelessly to ensure all valid ballots were counted eciently and accurately,” Benson said in a press release on Jan. 28. “Since November, my administration has continued to work with election ocials across our state to review and strengthen all our election processes and protocols, in preparation for 2021’s local elections.”
Benson made a list of 177,000 voter registrations slated for cancellation publicly available. The state believes those individuals moved away from the registration address.
