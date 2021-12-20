A new chapter in the drama over the attempted recall of a local school board member.
Matthew smith was censured after pleading guilty to making a malicious phone call. A petition aiming to remove him from the Davison School Board needs signatures to take effect.
Attempts to recall Matthew Smith from his seat on the Davison Board of Education are hitting a road block, after an alleged fraudulent signature made its way onto the petition.
The Davison Township Clerk, says his former opponent, Morgan Jackson is at the center it.
"My opponent in the special election has not only condemned fraud, but openly participated in it when she knew that her husband signed a recall petition with a fictitious name, and then went as far as to go on Facebook, and bragged about it," said Patrick Miller, Davison Township Clerk.
Jenessa Phillips, the petition's sponsor, said she has evidence that confirms it.
"A few of Matt Smith's political allies do not want to see him recalled. This includes Morgan Jackson. On Dec. 16, 2021 for reasons unknown, she changed her Facebook profile from her legal name, Morgan Jackson, to the name of Rae Rhinebolt," Phillips said.
The Committee for School Board Integrity provided TV5 with a screenshot of a since deleted comment from the account, Rae Rhinebolt, who Phillips says is actually Jackson.
The comment reads: “My husband signed it with a fake name. It is now illegitimate, I obviously do know how it works hints why he signed it with a fake name, end quote.”
There is also a photo of the alleged fake signature. The signature was collected by a volunteer at a band concert at Davison High School.
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason calls this act fraud and punishable by law.
"We want these characters to be charged to the highest extent of the law," Gleason said.
Gleason also ties the attempt back to Matthew Smith.
"It's all tied together. You can see who they are and how they're associated and affiliated. This is all because of that March 5, 1 o’clock in the morning call to Jennifer Kelly, the clerk of Houghton," Gleason said.
Gleason said he contacted the Secretary of State's office with the evidence.
Matthew Smith gave this comment to TV5 on the alleged petition fraud:
"I have never instructed anyone to sign any recall petition. When I was made aware that the recall organizers were circulating petitions on schools grounds, I contacted my Superintendent immediately. He confirmed it was against School Policy, and had his Director of Information reach out to the group and let them know it is against the policy to circulate and leave. I think we all can agree: recall petitions and politics have no place at band concerts or any other school function. This entire thing has gotten out of hand. As for my specific legal matter, I’ll have plenty to say when my court case concludes next month."
