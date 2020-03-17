Bay County Executive Jim Barcia declared a local state of emergency for Bay County.
Officials held a press conference on Tuesday, March 17.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the first two cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday, March 10. On Friday, March 13, the first case was detected in Bay County.
As of Tuesday, March 17 there are 65 confirmed cases in the state with more expected.
“All K-12 schools have been ordered closed by the governor, most colleges and universities have suspended face-to-face instruction, public gatherings have been limited, bars and restaurants have been ordered to stop congregate meals, and retail establishments are facing shortages of essential supplies,” Barcia said. “In the coming days, we expect additional facility closures, more limited public gatherings, employee absences to attend to illness and/or family matters, and continued supply shortages.”
The local state of emergency will remain in effect until April 14, 2020 but may be extended by the Bay County Board of Commissioners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.