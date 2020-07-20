Midland County residents applying for Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance can visit different locations in the county to access a computer or the internet to aid the application process.
Residents can visit the locations starting Tuesday, July 21, through Saturday, August 22.
County officials said each location is considered a public facility and residents are required to wear masks while conducting their business to comply with Gov. Whitmer’s orders.
The following locations will be available for customers during the mentioned business hours:
- First United Methodist Church – 315 W. Larkin Street, Midland, MI 48640
Tuesday: 8 am – 12 noon, Wednesday: 4 pm – 8 pm, Saturday: 9 am – 1 pm. Access to the building will be off the Larkin Street side (signs will be posted). Parking is located across Larkin Street in the City Hall lot or in surrounding public lots. Computers, wireless internet, and printers will be available for residents to access their online documents needed for federal assistance and the FEMA application.
- Jerome Township Hall – 737 W. Beamish Rd, Sanford, MI 48657
Wednesday: 8 am – 12 noon, Thursday: 4 pm – 8 pm, Saturday: 9 am – 1 pm. Computers, wireless internet, and printers will be available for residents to access their online documents needed for federal assistance and the FEMA application. This location is offering wireless internet access from the parking lot which allows residents to stay in their vehicles and use their own devices.
Officials said volunteers will be at both locations to assist with computers. They are not representatives of FEMA and will not be able to assist with the application process or FEMA questions.
Residents seeking FEMA assistance must apply by Tuesday, September 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.