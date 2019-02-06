Genesee County students in grades 6-12 who like to write have an opportunity to win gift cards, and for some, maybe even a scholarship.
The fourth Annual Health Heritage Essay Contest is underway.
Genesee Health Plan has partnered with the Delta Dental Foundation of Michigan to co-sponsor the contests open to all Genesee County students in grades 6-12.
The essay contest is for middle/junior high and high school students, and there is also an oral health career scholarship for two high school seniors pursuing a career in oral health.
Students are invited to submit an essay about their family health history with a focus on oral health and the power of a healthy smile.
“Knowing your family health history is a key part of prevention and living a healthy life. Our annual Health Heritage Essay Contest is one way we encourage students to think about their health today and in the future,” said Jim Milanowski, GHP President and CEO. “This year we are excited to announce that the Delta Dental Foundation is co-sponsoring the Essay and Scholarship contest.” “This gives students the opportunity to discuss the importance of dental health and the impact a healthy smile makes.”
The essay should also include information about their plans for their personal health and their future health. The specific essay guidelines are outlined below:
Middle/Junior High School
• 200-350 words
• Essay must be typed or clearly hand-written
• First and second place winners will be selected
High School
• 500-750 words
• Essay must be typed
• First and second place winners will be selected
Health Care Career Scholarship Contest
• High school seniors pursuing a career in oral health may enter an essay for the chance to receive a scholarship. Essay must include the oral health career chosen and why; the importance of oral health, the power of a healthy smile and its effect on physical health, and how oral health shapes future success. A $1,500 scholarship will be awarded to the first-place essay submission and a $1,000 scholarship awarded to the second-place essay submission.
o 750 words or more
o Essay must be typed
All essay submissions are due on or before Friday, March 22. All first-place winners will be invited to read an excerpt from their essay and be recognized at GeneseeHealth Plan’s Health Care Hall of Fame Awards Dinner on April 12. First place essay contest winner from middle/junior high school will receive a $200 gift card; second place winner will receive a $100 gift card. First place essay contest winner from high school will receive a $400 gift card; second place winner will receive a $200 gift card. The middle/junior high school teacher who has the most students from their classes enter the contest will receive a $300 gift card; high school teacher who has the most students from their classes enter the contest will receive a $500 gift card. Both winning teachers will also be recognized at the Health Care Hall of Fame Awards Dinner.
More information, including essay guidelines and prizes can be found by clicking here.
