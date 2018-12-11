A couple accused of robbing a house with two teenagers inside were arrested in Mid-Michigan.
Roseville Police said Jonathan, 31, and Robin Doney, 33, broke into the home of their former employer while the homeowner’s 13 and 15-year-old girls were home alone.
The girls said they heard a noise at around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 and found the suspects forcing their way through the front door.
Both suspects had a pocket knife, and demanded information from the teens. When the girls couldn’t provide any information, they were ordered into the bathroom.
The suspects then ransacked the house, and left with electronics and a cell phone, according to police.
As the suspects were loading up their vehicle, a neighbor saw them and called police.
The married couple were tracked to a home in the 1700 block of Maryland in Flint, and arrested with help from the Michigan State Police.
Investigators said the Flint resident was an acquaintance of the suspects, but was not involved in the incident.
The stolen items were recovered, and both suspects were charged and arraigned on one count of home invasion in the 1st degree, a 20-year felony, and two counts of unlawful imprisonment, each a 15-year felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.