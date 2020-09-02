The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a scammer tried to gain $24,000 from an elderly couple.
According to Sheriff Chris Swanson, an elderly woman was home checking her Chase account on the computer when a pop-up ad told her that there were issues with her account.
Swanson said the woman click the add and the scammer started transferring money from the couple’s account.
Swanson said the couple worked with the bank for 10 hours to correct the issue all while the scammer was still working to draw money from the account.
Swanson said the next day the woman was alerted that her account was frozen and that she needed to go to the bank to get the account open and then transfer money into another account. He said the other account belonged to the scammers.
Swanson said the bank noticed the issue and immediately called the couple back to the bank to fix the issue.
Swanson said the bank employee saved them from the $24,000 scam.
Swanson said the case is being investigated as an elder abuse case in the county. He is urging residents to be aware and make necessary calls when something looks confusing.
