Police arrested a couple after investigators say a girlfriend stabbed her boyfriend, who then stole her vehicle to drive to the state of Kentucky to receive medical treatment.
On early Thursday morning, Aug. 6, troopers were sent to a Coe Township, Isabella County, residence for a stolen vehicle complaint.
The initial investigation shows that the female caller said she was assaulted by her boyfriend, a 43-year-old man from Mt. Pleasant, before stealing her vehicle.
Troopers tried to locate the boyfriend and vehicle at several locations with no results.
Investigators then learned the girlfriend stabbed her boyfriend in the back with a knife before he drove away in her vehicle.
The boyfriend was located at Hardin Memorial Hospital in the state of Kentucky with help from the Elizabethtown Police Department.
Michigan State Police said after the boyfriend was stabbed, he apparently drove to Kentucky where he had relatives before searching for medical treatment for the life-threatening injuries.
According to MSP, the stolen vehicle was located in a Wendy’s parking lot across the street from the hospital.
The girlfriend was arrested on Aug. 7 without incident for felonious assault.
The investigation is still ongoing.
