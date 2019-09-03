Police have arrested two people accused of burglarizing several homes in Mid-Michigan.
Stephanie Harvell and Mitchell Arnswald have been charged with second-degree home invasion and possession of burglary tools.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the couple was found with crow bars and rubber gloves.
The couple is accused of breaking into several homes in Arenac, Bay, Midland, Saginaw, and Tuscola County over the past few months, Cunningham said.
The burglaries all happened during the day when residents were not home, Cunningham said.
In 2016, the couple won half a million dollars playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hot Jackpot instant game.
The ticket was purchased at the Speedway gas station on N. Euclid in Bay City, according to the Michigan Lottery.
Harvell told Michigan Lottery she and her husband were living paycheck-to-paycheck prior to winning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.