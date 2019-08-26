A Marlette couple is dead after they were hit by a vehicle while riding a motorcycle in Lapeer County on Sunday.
It happened at 3:41 p.m. on N. Lapeer (M-24) north of Mayfield Road in Lapeer.
A 2005 GMC Envoy was traveling north on N. Lapeer Road when it crossed the center line into the southbound lane and crashed head on with a 2012 Harley Davidson, the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office said.
The motorcycle rider, 53-year-old Brian Stamp, and his passenger, 51-year-old Rhonda McHaffy, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The two were both from Marlette and they were boyfriend and girlfriend, the sheriff's office said.
Witnesses told deputies the Envoy was driving erratically prior to the crash.
The driver of the Envoy, a 45-year-old man from North Branch, was transported to McLaren in Lapeer. He was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
N. Lapeer Road was closed Between Mayfield Road and Plum Creek Road while crews investigated.
The crash remains under investigation.
A toxicology report is pending to determine if the driver of the Envoy was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
If you have any information you are asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-656-1015.
