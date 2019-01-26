Firefighters are investigating what caused a fire that displaced a couple in Thomas Township.
Crews were sent to a mobile home on Armstrong Drive at about 4 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26.
Thomas Township Fire Chief Michael Cousins said the blaze started in the attic and damaged the bathroom and front bedroom.
Crews had to shut off power to the building.
The wife and husband that lived there, as well as firefighters, were not injured in this incident.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help them relocate.
This fire remains under investigation.
