A Hale couple is encouraging residents to donate their plasma to save lives of COVID-19 patients like their son.
Antibodies found in the plasma of survivors can help people that are currently fighting the virus.
“He’s cheerful, he’s got a big smile that lights up the room. I think he’s handsome,” Janet Durbin said.
Stephen Doan, 42, is Janet and Wesley only son.
Stephen was diagnosed with COVID-19. He’s now on a ventilator fighting just to breathe.
“It’s gotta be a really hard situation having your son in there very frightening. You just live from day to day,” Janet said.
“We just feel helpless. There’s nothing we can do. We can’t really talk to him. We don’t know what’s going on. I’m sure he’s frightened; we just can’t be with him,” Wesley said.
The couple said nurses were able to hold the phone up to Stephen so he could hear Janet’s voice.
They said Stephen has been placed on an antibody program. He is waiting to receive plasma from COVID-19 survivors. The antibodies may be able to help him, and others fend off the virus.
“Please, if you have recovered from COVID-19, please go to the Red Cross and donate,” Wesley said.
“We’ve been praying like crazy,” Janet said.
If you can answer that prayer, donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.