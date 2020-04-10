A local boy's sweet message to help save our earth was found years later in a bottle.
Alysha Schneider and Tyler Blakeslee stumbled across the bottle while they were fishing.
"Basically, I had a snag next to the shoreline and when I was trying to get the snag free I noticed a water bottle laying in the weeds and I noticed there was a piece of paper in it and thought it was off. So I picked it up and opened it,"Blakeslee said.
The bottle and message belong to Owosso High School sophomore Anthony Miles. It was part of a school project that he took part in as a sixth grader in Heather Ketchum's special education class.
"My reaction, I said, 'wow.' I told her I was stoked and I thought that was pretty cool," Anthony said.
Ketchum was surprised.
"It has been five years. I didn't think that anyone would find one of their bottles that far along in time. It also proves how long plastic lasts in the water, which is a whole other lesson that we can teach now about water pollution and how long plastic will keep in the water, which is not good," Ketchum said.
"It's just pretty cool. And I love how he put please recycle on the letter," Schneider said.
Schneider and Blakeslee kept the letter.
"[We] would love to give it back to him. It says please recycle and I thought that was really neat for him to care about the environment because that is how we are as well. So I thought that was pretty cool," Schneider said.
