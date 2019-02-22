Love was in the air at a Mid-Michigan hospital on Friday.
Anthony and Dixie, of Imlay City, held an impromptu wedding at Marlette Regional Hospital.
The couple had been engaged for a year with intentions to marry late this fall, but Anthony’s father was recently admitted to the hospital and his health is declining, the hospital said.
The couple moved up their special day to make sure Anthony’s father could be there.
“The event was planned in less than 24 hours and all hands were on deck at the hospital! Marlette Regional Hospital’s social worker, Emily Howard, worked with the couple and staff to coordinate a wedding ceremony in the hospital’s chapel with local Pastor Mike Hollenbeck officiating,” the hospital said in a press release.
After the ceremony, hospital staff gathered for a procession throughout the hallways with confetti and a round of applause.
“The event truly was a moving experience and is a testament to our staff’s caring and compassionate nature,” the hospital said.
